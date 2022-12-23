The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the final answer key for the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2023-24. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The evaluation of candidates for the CLAT 2023 UG shall be out of 149 marks in place of the originally announced 150 marks as the question number 144 has been withdrawn, reads the notice. Some modifications have also been done in CLAT 2023 PG answer key. As per the notice, the correct answer for question number 47 is A instead of B, the correct answer for question number 71 is B instead of C and the correct answers for question number 113 are option B and C instead of C. More details in the notification.

CLAT 2023 was conducted on December 18, 2022 at 127 Test Centres in 23 States and 2 Union Territories across India.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India.

Steps to download the final answer key

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in Click on CLAT 2023 Click on the final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to CLAT 2023 final answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.