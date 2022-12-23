Border Security Force (BSF) has released the result of Head Constable (Radio Operator and Radio Mechanic) posts. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bsf.gov.in.

The OMR based written examination was conducted at different examination centres on November 20, 2022.

Candidates who have been declared qualified in the written examination will have to appear for the second phase of the recruitment i.e., Documentation, Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Dictation & Paragraph Reading Test [for HC(RO) candidates only].

“The second phase of recruitment will be conducted w.e.f. January 16, 2023. Admit cards will be issued in the due course of time. General instructions and schedule/ venue of 2nd Phase of Recruitment will be updated on BSF official Website shortly. Candidates are advised to visit the website regularly for updates,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1312 vacancies, of which, 982 vacancies are for the post of BSF Head Constable (RO) and 330 vacancies are for the post of BSF Head Constable (RM).

Steps to download HC (RO/RM) result

Visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in Click on “DECLARATION OF RESULT OF WRITTEN EXAMINATION FOR THE POST OF HC (RM)/(RO) IN BSF COMN SET-UP-2022 HELD ON 20 NOV 2022 (17111)” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to HC (RO) result 2022.

Direct link to HC (RM) result 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.