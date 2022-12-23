Today, December 23, is the last date to apply for Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA) posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mphc.gov.in. Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from December 28 to 30, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 35 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Graduate from any recognized University. Passed “Typewriting Examination in English and Hindi Languages from any recognized Board of Shorthand and Typerwriting Examination or Valid CPCT Score Card from Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information & Technology (MAP-IT). More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 777.02, whereas Rs 577.02 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website mphc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment / Result” tab Click on “Click Here - Online Application Forms/ Admit Cards” Now click on registration link available for “Junior Judicial Assistant in the High Court of M.P. Exam - 2022” Once registered, login to the application portal Fill up the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.