Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2022. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC IFS Main 2022 was held from November 20 to 27. Qualified candidates have qualified top appear for the interview/Personality Test.

“Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates will be commenced in due course, which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.,” the result notice said.

Steps to download UPSC IFS Mains 2022 result:

Visit the official website upsconline.in Go to Whats New and click on result link to IFS Main 2022 The UPSC IFS result will appear on the screen Download and check.

