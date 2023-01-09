Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is expected to release the preliminary answer key for the Group-I Services preliminary exam 2022 soon. Candidates will be able to check and download the answer keys from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The APPSC Group 1 prelim exam 2022 was held on January 8, 2023, from 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon (Paper-I) and 2.00 to 4.00 PM (PaperII) at 18 district centres in AP.

Against 1,26,449 candidates registered for the examination, 87,718 have appeared for the examination (82.38%) according to the Commission.

The APPSC Group 1 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 92 vacancies.

The Initial key along with the Question Paper and individual response sheets will be hosted shortly on Commission’s website. Applicants will be able to raise objections, if any, in the prescribed format against the released answer key at the dates given.