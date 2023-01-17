Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the admit card for the PET/PST of Assistant Sub Inspector ASI Stenographer & Head Constable Ministerial 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cisfrectt.in using their Registration ID and Password.

The candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions mentioned in the admit card and abide by the same. Admit cards will not be sent by post, reads the notification.

The PET/PST round is scheduled to be conducted in January and February 2023.

Steps to download CISF ASI Steno, HC admit card 2023:

Visit the official website cisfrectt.in Click on the “Login” link and go to ‘ASI Steno And HC Min 2022’ Key in your Registration No, Password and submit The CISF admit card will appear on screen, dowmload Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 122 vacancies for ASI Steno and 418 Head Constable Ministerial.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standards Test (PST), Written Exam, Document Verification, and Medical Examination.