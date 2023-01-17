The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the result of the Specialist Officers (CRP SPL-XII) prelim exam 2022. Candidates can check their IBPS SO results from the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS SO prelims exam 2022 was held on December 31. Candidates who qualify the prelims will be eligible to appear for the IBPS SO Main exam.

Steps to check IBPS SO result 2022:



Visit the official website ibps.in Click on the result link for CRP-SPL-XII

Key in your Registration No/ Roll No and date of birth and submit

The IBPS SO prelims result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to check IBPS SO pre result 2022.

The IBPS SO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 710 vacancies, of which, 44 vacancies are for the post of I.T. Officer (Scale-I), 516 for Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), 25 for Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), 10 for Law Officer (Scale I), 15 for HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), and 100 for Marketing Officer (Scale I). The selection of the candidates will be done in three phases — Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Interview round.