The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the result of the Probationary Officer preliminary examination 2022. Candidates can check their results online at the SBI’s career portal sbi.co.in/web/careers.

The SBI PO prelims 2022 was held from December 17-20. The SBI PO recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1673 Probationary Officers posts.

Candidates who have cleared the prelim exam are eligible to appear for the SBI Clerk Main exam.

Steps to check SBI PO result 2022:

Visit the career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings Click on ‘Result link’ under Probationary Officer section Key in your Registration No / Roll No, date of birth to login The SBI PO prelims result will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check SBI PO result 2022.