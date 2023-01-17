SBI PO prelims result 2022 announced at sbi.co.in
The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the result of the Probationary Officer preliminary examination 2022. Candidates can check their results online at the SBI’s career portal sbi.co.in/web/careers.
The SBI PO prelims 2022 was held from December 17-20. The SBI PO recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1673 Probationary Officers posts.
Candidates who have cleared the prelim exam are eligible to appear for the SBI Clerk Main exam.
Steps to check SBI PO result 2022:
- Visit the career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings
- Click on ‘Result link’ under Probationary Officer section
- Key in your Registration No / Roll No, date of birth to login
- The SBI PO prelims result will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference.