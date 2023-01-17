Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the answer key for the Common Eligibility Test or CET Graduation Level 2022. Candidates can check and download the answer keys along with the model question paper from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB CET 2022 exam for Graduate-level is scheduled to be conducted by the board on January 7 and 8, 2023. Candidates will be able to raise objections, if any, against the released answer key from January 19 to 21 by paying the fee of Rs 100 per challenge.

The RSMSSB Graduate CET exam will be held for various posts including Patwari, Supervisor, Junior Accountant, and Platoon Commander.

Here’s RSMSSB CET Graduate level answer key notice.

Steps to download RSMSSB CET answer key 2022



Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to News Notification Click on the CET Graduate level answer key link for relevant set

The RSMSSB CET Graduate level answer key will appear on the screen

Check and download.

Direct links: