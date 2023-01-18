The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will today release the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) January 2023 examination result. Candidates will be able to download their results today from 4.00 PM onwards at the official website icsi.edu.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, January, 2023 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates,” said the notice.

The ICSI CSEET exam was conducted on January 7 and 9, 2023.

Steps to check ICSI CSEET result 2023: