The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) January 2023 examination result today. Candidates can check and download their results at the official website icsi.edu.

The ICSI CSEET exam was conducted on January 7 and 9, 2023. Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CSEET January 2023 is now available for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of marsheet shall be issued to the Candidates, said the notice.

Steps to check ICSI CSEET result 2023:

Visit the official website www.icsi.edu On the homepage, click on CSEET January 2023 result link (when available) Key in your application number, date of birth to login The ICSI CSEET result marksheet will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check ICSI CSEET result Jan 2023.

Students taking registration in CS Executive Programme latest by January 31 will be registered in CS Executive Programme under old syllbaus (2017) and they will be eligible to appear in any one module of CS Executive Programme in June 2023 examination session.

Students taking registration in CS Executive Programme on or after February 1 (till May 31), will be registered in CS Executive Programme under New Syllabus (2022) and they will be eligible to appear in both the modules of CS Executive Programme in December 2023 examination session.