The first provisional allotment list of CLAT 2023 counselling has been released today for registered candidates. The Consortium of National Law Universities is conducting the online counselling process for those who cleared the Common Law Admission Test 2023 for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country.

The CLAT 2023 result was announced on December 31. Online registration for CLAT counselling was conducted on December 28-January 12 for candidates to submit five NLU preferences and make the payment.

Here’s CLAT 2023 counselling schedule.

Steps to check CLAT first provisional allotment list:

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2023/ Go to ‘1st Provisional Allotment List’ Select college and check allotment by searching through admit card number

Here’s direct link to check CLAT 1st provisional allotment list.