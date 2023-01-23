Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the hall ticket/call letter for the physical exam round of Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder and Firemen exam 2022. Candidates can check and download their TN Police admit card from the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The TN Police Constable written exam was held on November 27 and the results were declared in December last year. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the CV, PMT, ET and PET. The venue, timing and other details will be mentioned in the hall ticket.

Steps to download TNUSRB physical hall ticket 2023:

Visit the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on “List of candidates eligible forCV-PMT-ET-PET(Enrolment No.wise)” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TNUSRB physical hall ticket 2023.

TNUSRB has notified a total of 3,552 vacancies in the Tamil Nadu Police, including 2180 in Police Department and 1091 in the Investigation Department, 161 Jail Warder and 120 Fireman.

Selection process

TNUSRB will conduct the selection in three phases: Written exam (Tamil Language Eligibility Test + Main exam), Physical Efficiency Test and Special Marks. A provisional Select List is drawn based on the total marks obtained in the Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test, and NCC, NSS, Sprots/Games Special marks.