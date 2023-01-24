Union Bank of India has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Chief Manager (Chartered Accountant), Senior Manager (Credit Officer), and Manager (Credit Officer). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.unionbankofindia.co.in till February 12, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 42 vacancies, of which, 3 vacancies are for the post of Chief Manager (Chartered Accountant), 34 for Senior Manager (Credit Officer) posts, and 5 for Manager (Credit Officer) posts.

Applicants can check the age limit, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The application fee for OBC category candidates is Rs 850, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/PWBD category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website www.unionbankofindia.co.in Go to Recruitments—Click here to Apply Online for Manager, Chief Manager and Senior Manager posts Register and login to apply Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The selection process may comprise of Online Examination / Group Discussion (if conducted) and / or Personal Interview depending on the numbers of applicants/eligible candidates.