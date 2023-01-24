Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Lower Division Clerk, BPSC Main (Written) Competitive Examination. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till January 31, 2023, upto 5.00 PM.

The LDC Main examination was conducted on November 20, 2022, in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.15 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.15 PM.

A total of 140 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the LDC Main exam. BPSC has notified 24 vacancies of Lower Division Clerk at the pay scale of Rs 19,900-63,200 (Level 2).

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on LDC Main 2022 answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

