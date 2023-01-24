The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result scorecard of the Specialist Officers (CRP SPL-XII) prelim exam 2022. Registered candidates can check and download their IBPS PO scorecards from the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS SO prelims exam 2022 was held on December 31 and the result was announced on January 17. The last day to download the scorecard is January 29.

Candidates who qualified the prelims will be eligible to appear for the IBPS SO Main exam scheduled on January 29.



The Institute has also released a registration number-wise list of candidates provisionally selected for interviews. The interviews will be held in February. “All documents as prescribed in the advertisement or call letter should be produced without any exception at the time of interview,” the notice said.

Steps to download IBPS SO scorecard 2022:

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on the view scores link for CRP-SPL-XII Key in your Registration No / Roll No and date of birth and submit

The IBPS SO prelims scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download IBPS SO scorecard 2022.