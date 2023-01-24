Rajasthan High Court has issued the exam dates for various posts including Junior Judicial Assistant, Junior Assistant, and Clerk Grade II. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website hcraj.nic.in.

The Rajasthan HC Clerk, JJA and JA exams will be held on March 12 and 19. The schedule of the Written Test and admit cards shall be uploaded soon. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of this court.

“...it is NOTIFIED to all concerned that the Written Test for recruitment to the post of Junior Judicial Assistant for Rajasthan High Court, Junior Assistant for RSLSA & DLsAs and clerk Grade-ll for RSJA & District Courts, 2022 shall be held on f2.03.2023 (Sunday) and 19.03.2023 (Sunday). Process of normalization of marks would be adopted,” the exam notice said.

The Rajasthan HC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2756 posts.

Here’s Rajasthan HC exam date 2023 notice.