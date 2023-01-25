Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts under Group-III Services in different departments. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in till February 23, 2023, upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1365 vacancies.

Candidates should not be less than the age of 18 years and should not be more than 44 years of age as on July 1, 2023. Applicants can check the breakup of vacancies, scale of pay, community, educational qualifications and other details available in the detailed notification below:

Fee

Candidates are required to pay the application fee and examination fee of Rs 200 and Rs 80, respectively.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Go to ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete candidate registration Once registered, login and apply for the desired post Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

