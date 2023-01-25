Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has started the online registration process for the post of Constable/Driver and Constable/(Driver -Cum -Pump -Operator) (i.e. Driver for fire services). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website cisfrectt.in till February 22, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 451 vacancies, of which 183 vacancies are for the post of Constable/Driver and 268 for Constable/(Driver -Cum -Pump -Operator) (i.e. Driver for fire services).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 27 years as on February 22, 2023.

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have passed Matriculation or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board. Educational certificate other than State Board/Central Board should be accompanied with Government of India notification declaring that such qualification is equivalent to Matric/10th class pass for service under Central Government.

Application Fee

The applicants from UR/EWS/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100. The candidates from SC/ST/ESM category are exempted from payment of application fee.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website cisfrectt.in Click on the “Login” link Register and proceed with application for CT/DRIVER-DCPO- 2022 Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.