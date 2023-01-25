Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer (previously known as ‘Sister Grade–II’) under Computer Based Examination-2022-23. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sgpgims.org.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 905 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing/B.Sc Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University OR B.Sc. (Post certificate) / Post Basic B.Sc Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University. Registered as Nurses and Midwife in State /India Nursing Council.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The candidates from unreserved/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1180, whereas Rs 708 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website sgpgims.org.in On the homepage, click on “Nursing Officer” post Now click on the application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.