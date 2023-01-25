The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the Protection Officer Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 28, 2023, in three shifts — PAPER-I (GENERAL STUDIES) from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon, PAPER-II (SOCIAL WORK) from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM, and PAPER-II (LAW) from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card for Protection Officer 2022” Click on Get Admit Card Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Protection Officer exam 2022 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.