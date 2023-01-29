The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has declared the result of the exam for the post of Executive Assistant. Candidates can check the result merit list at the official website upenergy.in.

The UPPCL Executive Assistant CBT exam was held from November 21 to 30 last year. The answer keys were released on December 6.

Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for proficiency test (typing). The schedule will be released later.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1273 vacancies for Executive Assistants.

Steps to check UPPCL Executive Assistant result 2022

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/ Results” tab Click on the view link to ‘LIST OF CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED FOR SKILL TEST FOR THE POST OF “EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT” AGAINST ADVT. NO. 09/VSA/2022/EA’ The UPPCL Executive Assistant result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by seraching roll number.

Direct link to UPPCL Executive Assistant result 2022.