The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has started the online application process for the recruitment of Assistant Commandant -01/2024 batch. Eligible candidates can apply online at the portal joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in till February 9 (5.30 PM).

ICG Assistant Commandant 01/2024 batch notification offers 50 posts of General Duty and Commercial Pilot Entry, 20 posts of Technical (Engineering & Electrical) and 1 Law officer. The vacancies of GD and Technical are available only for male candidates.

ICG Assistant Commandant preliminary exam 2022 will be held in early January next year. The e-admit cards to eligible candidates for appearing in the Preliminary Selection Board (PSB) will be issued from December 28 onwards.

Eligibility criteria

Age: Born between July 1, 1998 to June 30, 2002 (Both dates inclusive) for both branches. Upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC candidates.

Educational qualification:

General Duty (GD): i) Bachelor’s degree from any recognised university with minimum 60% marks in aggregate; (ii) Mathematics and Physics as subjects up to intermediate or class XIIth of 10+2+3 scheme of education or equivalent with 60% aggregate in Mathematics and Physics.

i) Bachelor’s degree from any recognised university with minimum 60% marks in aggregate; (ii) Mathematics and Physics as subjects up to intermediate or class XIIth of 10+2+3 scheme of education or equivalent with 60% aggregate in Mathematics and Physics. Commercial Pilot Entry: Candidates holding current /valid Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) issued/ validated by Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Minimum educational qualification - 12th pass (Physics and Mathematics) with 60% marks in aggregate.



Candidates holding current /valid Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) issued/ validated by Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Minimum educational qualification - 12th pass (Physics and Mathematics) with 60% marks in aggregate. Technical: i) Engineering degree with 60% marks in aggregate, ii) At least 60% marks in aggregate in Physics and Maths in Class 12.More details in the notification.

i) Engineering degree with 60% marks in aggregate, ii) At least 60% marks in aggregate in Physics and Maths in Class 12.More details in the notification. Law: A degree in Law from a recognized university with minimum 60% aggregate marks.

Here’s ICG AC notification 01/2024 batch.

Selection procedure

The selection of Officer Recruits is based on an all-India order of merit which is based on the performance of candidate in various stages (I – V) of examination and the number of vacancies available for the post. The stages include Stage-I (CGCAT), Stage-II Preliminary Selection Board (PSB), Stage-III: Final Selection Board (FSB), Stage-IV (Medical Examination) and Stage-V (Induction).

Examination Fee

Candidates (SC/ST candidates are exempt) are required to pay a fee of Rs 250 through online mode.

Steps to apply for ICG assistant commandant 2023:



Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in Go to ‘Join ICG as Officers(CGCAT)‘ and click on registration link for Assistant Commandant 01/2024 Register using personal details, fill application form Upload documents, pay the fee and submit form Download form and take a printout for future referance.

Direct link to apply for Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant 2023.