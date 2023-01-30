Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has deferred the online application deadline for the post of Hostel Welfare Officer 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website tspsc.gov.in till February 3, 2023, upto 5.00 PM.

The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 581 vacancies, of which 549 vacancies are for the post of Hostel Welfare Officer, 8 Warden, 5 Matron and 19 Lady superintendent Children Home. The recruitment examination (Objective Type) is scheduled to be conducted in August 2023.

Here’s TSPSC HWO recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-44 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit will be relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Graduation degree.

Fee

Each applicant must pay Rs 200 and Rs 80 towards the online application processing fee and examination fee, respectively.

Steps to apply for Hostel Welfare Officer posts

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Go to ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete the candidate registration Once registered, login and apply for the desired post Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR Based and the Selection for the posts will be based on marks secured in the written examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.