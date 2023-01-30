The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release the hall ticket for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVII) today, January 30. One released, eligible candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

As per the schedule, the AIBE 17 exam will be conducted on February 5, 2023.

Here’s AIBE 17 exam schedule.

AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates in order to practice law in India. On successful completion of the test, that is after scoring a minimum of 40% in the AIBE, candidates are awarded a Certificate of Practice (COP) by the Bar Council of India (BCI) enabling them to practice law in India.

Steps to download AIBE XVII admit card

Visit AIBE portal allindiabarexamination.com Click on AIBEE XVII admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download their admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.