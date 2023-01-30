The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the admit card for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2022 Paper 2. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website trb.tn.nic.in.

The TNTET 2022 Paper II is scheduled to be conducted from February 3 to 14 in computer-based mode. The practice test is also available on the official website.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

TNTET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach in schools affiliated with TN Education Board. The exam consists of Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is for teachers who seek eligibility to teach from Class I to Class VI and Paper II is for candidates who want to teach from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear in either one exam or both exams.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website trb.tn.nic.in On the homepage, click on “TNTET 2022 Paper II admit card link” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.