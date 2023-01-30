The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) is expected to declare the results of the CA Foundation exam December 2022 session. Candidates can check their results online at the official website icai.nic.in.

The ICAI CA Foundation exam was held on December 14, 16, 18 and 20.

To access the result online, students shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number at the result link on the official website.

Steps to check CA Foundation result Dec 2022: