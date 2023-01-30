Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Statistical Officer in Group-B today, January 30. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 33 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must be a graduate having Honours in Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Application, Physics, Economics, Applied Economics, Agricultural Economics, Sociology or Econometrics or having a degree in Commerce with distinction on or before January 30, 2023.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE” Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination and viva voce test. The recruitment examination is scheduled to be held at Cuttack/Bhubaneshwar.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.