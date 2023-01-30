Vellore Institute of Technology has released the exam schedule for the Vellore Institute of Technology Master Entrance Examination (VITMEE). The exam will be held on April 16 and 23, 2023, in two sessions — 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM. The result will be announced on May 5, 2023.

VITMEE will be conducted for admission to postgraduate engineering programmes and MCA in the VIT group of Institutions. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website admissions.vit.ac.in till March 31, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

A full-time degree from any recognized University/Institute with a minimum aggregate of 60% or first class for MCA and M.Tech. degree programmes. Candidates appearing for their final degree exam / final semester exam in the current year are also eligible to apply.

Direct link to the Information Brochure.

Fee

The applicants will have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1200.

Steps to apply for the exam