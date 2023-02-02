South Eastern Railway will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to the posts of Apprentice in Workshops and other establishments. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website rrcser.co.in upto 5.00 PM today.

The South Eastern Railway recruitment aims to fill up 1785 Apprentice posts in different trades.

Here’s South Eastern Railway apprentice 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 15-24 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years in case of SC/ST candidates, 3 years in case of OBC candidates and 10 years for Physically Handicapped candidates.

Educational Qualification: Matriculation (Class 10) from a recognized Board with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and an ITI Pass certificate (in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done) granted by the NCVT/SCVT.

Application Fee

Application fees (non-refundable) Rs 100. No fee, however, is to be paid by the SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates.

Steps to apply for South Eastern Railway Apprentice 2023:

Visit the official website rrcser.co.in On the homepage, click on the “Notice” tab Click on “Link for calling application for Act Apprentice 2022-23” Fill in the required details, upload the documents and register yourself Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SER Apprentice recruitment 2023.

Selection Process

Selection will be on the basis of the merit list prepared (Trade-wise) in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification in respective trades. The merit list in each trade will be prepared percentage of marks obtained in Matriculation with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks.