Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has declared the result of the ITI Training officer Recruitment Test - 2022. Candidates can download the result scorecard from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The MPPEB ITI TO exam 2022 was conducted from December 16 to 24 and the answer keys released on December 27. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 305 vacancies.

Steps to download MPPEB ITI TO result 2022:



Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Result - Department of Technical Education, Skill Development & Employment (ITI Training Officer) Recruitment Test - 2022”

Key in your Roll No, TAC Code and submit

The MPPEB ITI TO result will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to the MPPEB ITI Training Officer result 2022.