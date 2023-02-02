The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the admit card for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVII). Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

As per the schedule, the AIBE 17 exam will be conducted on February 5, 2023.

AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates in order to practice law in India. On successful completion of the test, that is after scoring a minimum of 40% in the AIBE, candidates are awarded a Certificate of Practice (COP) by the Bar Council of India (BCI) enabling them to practice law in India.

Here’s AIBE 17 exam schedule.

Steps to download AIBE 17 admit card:

Visit AIBE portal allindiabarexamination.com Click on AIBEE XVII admit card link Key in your Registration No, password and submit The AIBE 17 admit card will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download AIBE 17 admit card.