The online application correction window for the NEET MDS 2023 has opened from 3.00 PM today. Registered candidates can edit their online applications on the official website nbe.edu.in. The edit window will open till February 5 (till 11.55 PM).

The Board will conduct the NEET MDS 2023 exam on March 1 on a Computer-Based Platform at various test centers across the country. The admit card will be released on February 22. The result will be announced by March 31.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery or NEET MDS is the eligibility-cum-ranking entrance exam for admission to various dental/MDS courses.

According to the notice, any information mentioned in the application and/or document(s) uploaded therein can be changed/corrected during the edit window except for Candidate Name, Test City, Nationality, Mobile Number and Email ID. Once the updated information is submitted by clicking the Submit button, no further changes shall be allowed during the edit window

“Some candidates have not uploaded their photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions as per prescribed Image Upload Instructions. Such candidates are required to rectify the image(s) in their application form during the edit window,” adds the notice.

Here’s NEET MDS 2023 correction window notice.

Steps to access NEET MDS 2023 edit link:

Visit official website nbe.edu.in Go to NEET MDA 2023 section and click on application link Login using credentials and make necessary corrections Submit form and download a copy.

Here’s direct link to NEET MDS 2023 login page