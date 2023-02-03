Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant, Junior Auditor and Ward Officer in various departments under Group-IV Services. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in till 5.00 PM.

The TSPSC Group 4 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 1 in 33 Districts of Telangana State. The OMR based Examination will be conducted in English & Telugu and English & Urdu. The exam will be held in two sessions- 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 to 4.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 9,309 vacancies.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 18-44 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved candidates.

Educational Qualification: A Bachelor’s Degree. More details in notification.

Here’s TSPSC Group 4 notification 2022.

Fee

Candidates are required to pay the application processing fee of Rs 200 and the examination fee of Rs 80. However, all unemployees are exempted from payment of examination fee, and all employees of any Government (Central / State / PSUs / Corporations / Other Government Sector) have to pay the prescribed examination fee.

Steps to apply for TSPSC Group 4 recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Go to ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete the candidate registration Once registered, login and apply for the desired post Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for TSPSC Group 4 recruitment 2023.