Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key of the computer-based Main examination for the post of Welfare Extention Officer 2021. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ossc.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till February 6, 2023. Objections received beyond the stipulated date will not be considered. The computer-based recruitment examination (CBRE) was conducted on December 30, 2022.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on WEO 2021 Main answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 129 vacancies of Welfare Extention Officer as Initial Appointees under the SC and ST Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department, Govt. of Odisha.

