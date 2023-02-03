Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final answer key for the Lower Division Clerk, BPSC Main (Written) Competitive Examination. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The provisional answer key was released on January 23, 2023. The LDC Main examination was conducted on November 20, 2022, in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.15 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.15 PM.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on LDC Main 2022 final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to General Hindi answer key.

Direct link to General Knowledge answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.