The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the interview call letter for the post of Circle Based Officers (CBO). Eligible candidates can download their interview letter from the official website sbi.co.in till February 17, 2023.

The candidates called for interview shall be required to bring copies of their all-relevant documents, along with their originals and call letter for interview for verification, failing which, (or if the identity of the candidate is in doubt) the candidate will not be permitted to appear in the interview. The interview will consist of 50 marks. Candidates will have to score minimum qualifying marks in the interview to be considered for final selection. The minimum qualifying marks will be decided by the Bank.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1422 vacancies, of which, 1400 are regular vacancies and 22 are backlog vacancies.

Steps to download the interview letter

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers On the homepage, click on “DOWNLOAD INTERVIEW CALL LETTER” under CBO post link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the interview call letter Take a printout for future reference

