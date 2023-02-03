ICAR Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has released the result for the post of Assistant. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website iari.res.in.

The online objective type examination (CBT) (Preliminary) for the post of Assistant is scheduled to be conducted on July 29, 2022, in different shifts. The ICAR recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 462 posts of Assistant in Pay Level-6.

Steps to download Assistant result

Visit the official website iari.res.in On the homepage, click on Assistant 2022 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the Assistant result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.