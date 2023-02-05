The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) will release the hall ticket for exam to the post of Sub Inspectors in the state police force today. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website slprb.ap.gov.in.

The AP Police SI preliminary written exam will be held on February 19. The hall tickets will be available for download from February 5 onwards.

The AP Police SI recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 411 posts including 315 Sub-Inspectors of Police (Civil) (Men and Women) and 96 Reserve Sub-Inspectors of Police (APSP) (Men).

Steps to download AP Police SI admit card 2023:

Visit the official website slprb.ap.gov.in Click on SCT SI hall ticket link (when available) Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Procedure

The selection process will include a Preliminary Written Test in two papers, Physical Measurements Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Final Written Examination in four papers. The final selection of the candidates will be made strictly on relative merit, as per marks obtained by them based on their score in the final exam and PET.