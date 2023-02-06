Today is the last day to apply for the recruitment of Specialist Officers in Scale II and III Project 2023-2024 at the Bank of Maharashtra. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bankofmaharashtra.in till February 6.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 225 Specialist Officer vacancies in 29 different posts.

For more details about the educational qualification, age limit, work experience, etc candidates may check the notification below:

Here’s Bank of Maharashtra SO recruitment 2023 notification.

Selection procedure

An online exam will be conducted through IBPS and successful candidates will be called for an interview in a ratio of 4:1.

Application Fee

The applicants from UR/ EWS/ OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 1180 (Fee+GST), whereas Rs 118 is applicable to candidates from SC/ ST/ PWD category.

Steps to apply for Bank of Maharashtra SO recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website bankofmaharashtra.in Go to ‘Careers’ tab — ‘Recruitment Process’ — ‘Current Openings’ Click on registration link under Specialist Officers in Scale II & III Project 2023-2024

Register at the IBPS portal Select post, fill application form and upload documents Pay application fee and submit Take a print of the application form

Here’s the direct link to apply for BOM SO recruitment 2023.