Punjab Police recruitment 2023: Apply for 1746 Constable posts from February 15 onwards
The Punjab Police recruitment board will soon open the online application window for recruitment to the post of Constables in District Police Cadre of Punjab Police. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website www.punjabpolice.gov.in from February 15 (7.00 PM) to March 8 upto 11.55 PM.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1746 Constable posts, of which 570 vacancies are reserved for women candidates.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 18 years to 28 years as on January 1, 2023.
Educational Qualification: 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized Education Board/University. In case of Ex-Servicemen, the minimum educational qualification shall be Matriculation.
Application Fee
|Category
|Application Fee
|Examination Fee
|Total
|General
|450
|650
|1100
|Ex-Servicemen(ESM) of Punjab State only/Lineal Descendants of ESM
|
500
|
0
|
500
|SC/ST of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only
|
450
|
150
|
600
|Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)
|450
|150
|600
Here’s the official notification.
Selection Procedure
The selection process will consist of three stages—Stage-I (Computer Based, Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type Papers viz. Paper-I and Paper-II, of which Paper-II shall be qualifying in nature), Stage-II (Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test) and Stage-III (Document Scrutiny).
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.