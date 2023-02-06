Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has reopened the online application window for the Naib Tehsildar (Main) Examination 2021. Eligible candidates can register on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in till February 8, 2023. The candidates, who have already applied, need not apply again.

“The Commission in view of requests from the candidates has decided to grant extra time upto 8th February, 2023 for those candidates who had been declared qualified in the Naib Tehsildar (Preliminary) examination-2021 but could not apply for the Naib Tehsildar (Main Written) examination till the closing date. Such candidates are required to login official website https://hppsconline.hp.gov.in/HPPSC/ApplicantRegistration/Home/Login and to submit their online application, if not submitted earlier,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 20 vacancies.

Steps to apply for Naib Tehsildar Main 2021

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Login and apply for Naib Tehsildar Main 2021 exam Fill up the form and submit Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.