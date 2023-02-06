The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon commence the online application process for the Joint Entrance Examination Main Session 2 or JEE Main 2023 Session 2. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in from February 7 onwards. The last date to apply for the exam is March 7, 2023, reports ToI.

The admit card is tentatively scheduled to be released in the last week of March 2023. JEE Main 2023 Session 2 will be conducted on April 6 to 12, 2023. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 notification is expected to release soon.

Meanwhile, the NTA has released the JEE Mains final answer key 2023 for Paper 1 (BE/ BTech) today, February 6, 2023. Therefore, the result is expected to release soon. Candidates should keep visiting the official website for updates.

The JEE Main 2023 session 1 was held from January 24 to February 1 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.