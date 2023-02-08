Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has started the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Mining Officer (Group-B) in Mines and Geology Department, Haryana under Advt No. 08 of 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hpsc.gov.in till February 28, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 12 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 42 years as on February 28, 2023.

Educational Qualification: B.E. (Mining) or B.Tech. (Mining Engineering) or equivalent qualification from a recognized university. More details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.

Steps to apply for Mining Officer 2023 posts

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in O the homepage, go to the Advertisements tab Click on the application links available against Advt No. 08 of 2023 Register and login to apply Fill in the details, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

