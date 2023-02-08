Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has opened the online application correction window for the post of Horticulture Officer under the control of the Director of Horticulture in the State of Telangana. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms at tspsc.gov.in till February 10 upto 5.00 PM.

“Candidates are informed that this Edit option will be considered strictly for one time only. Hence, the candidate should show utmost care while using edit option as this data will be considered up to final selection,” reads the notice.

Here’s the official notification.

The exam (Objective Type) is scheduled to be conducted on April 4, 2023. The hall tickets can be downloaded from 7 days prior to the examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 22 Horticulture Officer posts. The pay scale is Rs 51,320- 1,27,310.

Steps to make changes to Horticulture Officer posts

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Click on the edit application link for Horticulture Officer posts Key in your credentials and login Make necessary corrections and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Horticulture Officer application correction window.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.