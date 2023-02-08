Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow has released the hall ticket for the post of Nursing Officer. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website sgpgims.org.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 18, 2023. The medium of computer-based tests/exams will be in English language only.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website sgpgims.org.in On the homepage, click on Nursing Officer admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Nursing Officer admit card.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 905 vacancies. The applications were invited from January 5 to 25, 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.