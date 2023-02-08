Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) will soon release the admit card for the post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer (AMO) screening test. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The screening test is scheduled to be conducted on March 12, 2023, at three examination centres i.e. Shimla, Mandi and Dharamshala.

“The e-admit cards and instructions to provisionally admitted candidates (on claim basis) are being uploaded very shortly on Commission’s website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc and the concerned candidates will also be informed in due course of time through SMSes/e-mails(s)on their respective cellular Nos. and e-mail ID(s) as mentioned by them in the Online Recruitment Applications,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 168 AMO vacancies.

Steps to download AMO admit card 2023

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card” link Key in your User ID and password and submit The AMO 2023 admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.