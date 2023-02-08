The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the final answer key for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest, Class-2. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on October 30, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 38 Assistant Conservator of Forest posts.

Steps to download the final answer key

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Final Key (Prelim) - 12/2022-23 - FAK-12-202223.pdf” under ACF posts The final answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download ACF, Class 2 final answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.