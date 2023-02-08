GPSC ACF final answer key 2023 released; here’s download link
Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the final answer key for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest, Class-2. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
The Preliminary exam was conducted on October 30, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 38 Assistant Conservator of Forest posts.
Steps to download the final answer key
- Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Final Key (Prelim) - 12/2022-23 - FAK-12-202223.pdf” under ACF posts
- The final answer key will appear on the screen
- Check and download the answer key
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download ACF, Class 2 final answer key.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.