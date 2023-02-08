Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Safai Karmachari under various departments. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at slprbassam.in till February 22.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 587 Safai Karmachari posts.

Vacancy Details

Safai Karmachari in Assam Police: 483

Safai Karmachari under Directorate of Civil Defence & Home Guards, Assam: 57

Safai Karmachari under Fire & Emergency Services, Assam: 13

Safai Karmachari under Prison Department: 06

Sweeper under Forest Department: 28

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Minimum Class VI passed from a recognized School or Institution and maximum qualification will be HSSLC or Class XII passed from recognized Board or Council.

Application Fee

There is no application fee applicable.

Direct link to Safai Karmachari 2023 notification.

Steps to apply for Safai Karmachari posts

Visit the official website slprbassam.in Go to Online Application Portal and click apply online Register on the portal to create a profile Select the post, fill up the application form, and upload documents Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for Safai Karmachari posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.