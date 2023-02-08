Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam will tomorrow, February 8, will release the hall ticket for the posts of Forester Grade-I, Forest Guard, AFPF Constable, Driver Constable, Driver and Constable (Grade-III). Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website slprbassam.in from February 9 (12.30 PM) onwards.

The Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for Forester Grade-I, Forest Guard, AFPF Constable, Driver Constable and Driver posts will be conducted on February 13, 2023. The venue details will be available on the admit card.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 211 Constable (Grade III) posts, 264 for Forester Grade-I, 1226 for Forest Guard, 981 for AFPF Constable, 36 for Driver Constable and 142 for Driver posts.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website slprbassam.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.